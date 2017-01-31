Close

Kyodo News

January 31, 2017 16:40

16:23 31 January 2017

Protesters rally against U.S. travel ban near Tokyo embassy

By Supriya Singh
TOKYO, Jan. 31, Kyodo

Around 40 people protested near the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo on Tuesday against President Donald Trump's executive order banning entry to the United States of people from seven Muslim-majority countries and refugees around the world.

The protesters, mostly Americans living in Japan, came together in solidarity with people affected by the order signed Friday, chanting such slogans as "Build bridges not walls," and "No ban, no wall, America is for all."

"We feel very passionately about this issue...because our grandparents were immigrants and survived the holocaust...and the United States took us in and that is why we are here," said Jess Glickstein, a lawyer in Tokyo who organized the protest.

