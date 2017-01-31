BOJ stands pat amid Trump uncertainties, raises growth outlook

The Bank of Japan decided to maintain its current drastic monetary easing measures in a two-day meeting through Tuesday, in an apparent move to carefully monitor financial markets hit by uncertainty surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's policies.

The central bank, however, raised its outlook for domestic economic growth for the upcoming fiscal years, as a U.S. recovery and a falling yen have shored up exports and industrial production, while keeping the inflation outlook unchanged.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Japan's economy is on a "moderate recovery track" but expressed concern Trump's economic policies which put emphasis on economic expansion in the United States could hurt Japan's economy.