Olympics: Criticism of controversial 2020 Golf venue natural: Abe

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday that criticism of Kasumigaseki Golf Club, the 2020 Tokyo Games' golf venue, is understandable after it was pointed out that the club doesn't extend full memberships to women.

"It's natural that there are opinions questioning the place hosting the Olympics," Abe told the Diet during the House of Councillors Budget Committee.

The club in Kawagoe, in neighboring Saitama Prefecture, also prohibits women from playing on Sundays. Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike cast the first stone on Jan. 13, and an informed source said two days later the club was considering allowing women to become full members.

"(Golf at Olympics) have men's and women's events in the first place. And what will happen if (the women's competition) gets scheduled on a Sunday?" added Abe.

The International Olympic Committee on Friday requested Tokyo Games organizers address the issue, citing the situation as contrary to the spirit of the Olympic Games and for a solution that will allow women and men equal use of the facility.

==Kyodo