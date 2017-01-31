Close

Kyodo News

January 31, 2017 19:42

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:49 31 January 2017

BOJ stands pat amid Trump uncertainties, raises growth outlook

By Tomoyuki Tachikawa
TOKYO, Jan. 31, Kyodo

The Bank of Japan decided to maintain its current drastic monetary easing measures in a two-day meeting through Tuesday, with uncertainty surrounding policies under U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" slogan shaking global financial markets.

The central bank, however, raised its outlook for domestic economic growth for the upcoming fiscal years, as a U.S. recovery and a falling yen have shored up exports and industrial production, while keeping the inflation outlook unchanged.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Japan's economy is on a "moderate recovery track" but he expressed concern Trump's economic policies which put emphasis on economic expansion in the United States could hurt Japan's economy.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • BOJ holds 2nd day of policy talks
  • BOJ stands pat amid Trump uncertainties, raises growth outlook
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 25 Jan 2017India to check whether Mt. Everest shrank in Nepal quake
  2. 27 Jan 2017M'bishi Motors faces 485 mil. yen fine over false fuel economy data
  3. 26 Jan 2017S. Korean prosecutors appeal "comfort women" defamation case acquittal
  4. 25 Jan 2017S. Korean sports body urges Japan to take action on Nanjing book
  5. 25 Jan 2017Nanjing book to be withdrawn from Asian Games hotel: S. Korea body

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete