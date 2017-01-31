Okinawa gov. arrives in U.S. to tell Trump gov't of antibase stance

Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga arrived in the United States on Tuesday, aiming to convey to President Donald Trump's administration local opposition to a plan to relocate a U.S. air base within the southern island prefecture.

It is the third visit by Onaga to Washington since he was elected governor in 2014 pledging to oppose the long-stalled plan to move U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a crowded residential area of Ginowan to the less populated Henoko coastal area of Nago.

While in the U.S. capital, Onaga is planning to meet with members of Congress, while it remains unclear whether he will have opportunities to hold talks with officials of the State Department and the Defense Department.