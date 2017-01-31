Close

February 1, 2017 0:14

23:20 31 January 2017

Over 10,000 sought refugee status in Japan in 2016: sources

TOKYO, Jan. 31, Kyodo

Japan received applications for refugee status from more than 10,000 people in 2016, with a certain portion of them estimated to be people seeking the status to find work rather than to gain protection, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

Applications have sharply increased following a 2010 reform allowing asylum seekers to work in Japan once their applications have been under consideration for longer than six months. A total of 7,586 people filed for the status in 2015, which was a record high at that time, compared with 1,202 in 2010.

Meanwhile, the number of people actually granted asylum has been between six to 39 from 2010 to 2015 -- a level that has invited criticism from other countries that Japan is closed to refugees. The Justice Ministry has not yet released the official figures for 2016.

