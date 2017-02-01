Abe to propose job creation measures at summit with Trump

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will propose a package of measures to create jobs in the United States through various investment projects when he meets with U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 10, Japanese government sources said Tuesday.

Abe will pitch Japanese companies' cooperation in such projects as high-speed rail construction and shale oil development, they said.

Tokyo hopes to put together a package which would translate into hundreds of thousands of new jobs in the United States, the sources said, at a time Trump is accusing Japan of engaging in unfair trade practices.