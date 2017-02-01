Trump accuses Japan, China of currency devaluation

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday lambasted Japan and China for devaluing their currencies, a clear signal of his belief that the two countries are currency manipulators.

"You look at what China's doing, you look at what Japan has done over the years. They play the money market, they play the devaluation market and we sit there like a bunch of dummies," he said in a meeting with pharmaceutical company executives in Washington.

It now appears almost certain that Trump will take up the issue of dollar-yen exchange rates as part of efforts to reduce the U.S. trade deficit when he meets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House on Feb. 10.