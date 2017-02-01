Video Advisory (Feb. 1) Drift ice in Okhotsk Sea

The following is the latest available news video.

Drift ice in Okhotsk Sea

-- The local meteorological observatory said on Jan. 31, 2017, that drift ice was visible to the naked eye on the horizon on the Sea of Okhotsk off Abashiri on Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido for the first time this season. On the navy-blue waters off the city, an ice-breaking ship carrying tourists sailed through the drift ice.

==Kyodo