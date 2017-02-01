Close

Kyodo News

February 1, 2017 9:21

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

08:44 1 February 2017

Video Advisory (Feb. 1) Drift ice in Okhotsk Sea

TOKYO, Feb. 1, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Drift ice in Okhotsk Sea

-- The local meteorological observatory said on Jan. 31, 2017, that drift ice was visible to the naked eye on the horizon on the Sea of Okhotsk off Abashiri on Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido for the first time this season. On the navy-blue waters off the city, an ice-breaking ship carrying tourists sailed through the drift ice.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15799/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Jan 2017M'bishi Motors faces 485 mil. yen fine over false fuel economy data
  2. 26 Jan 2017S. Korean prosecutors appeal "comfort women" defamation case acquittal
  3. 28 Jan 2017N. Korea likely to have restarted plutonium reactor: U.S. think tank
  4. 26 Jan 2017Japan court rejects suit over end of subsidies to Korean schools
  5. 27 Jan 2017M'bishi Motors faces 485 mil. yen fine over false fuel economy data

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete