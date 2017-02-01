English announces New Zealand general election on Sept. 23

New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English announced Wednesday that his country will hold its next general election on Sept. 23.

English, who became prime minister in December after John Key stepped down from the role, stated during a news conference that his preference would be to continue working within the current ruling coalition if successful in the polls.

English, who heads the New Zealand National Party, said "my preference will again be to continue working with our current partners -- ACT, the Maori Party and United Future."