Close

Kyodo News

February 1, 2017 12:23

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:46 1 February 2017

U.S. vows to protect S. Korea from N. Korean threats

SEOUL, Feb. 1, Kyodo

A top military officer of the United States on Wednesday vowed to protect South Korea from North Korean threats, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

During a phone conversation, U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford, told his South Korean counterpart, Gen. Lee Sun Jin, that the United States will continue to strengthen the two countries' alliance.

Meanwhile, Lee stressed the importance of implementing goals set by the first joint defense cooperation talks, known as the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group, held in Washington in December last year.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Jan 2017M'bishi Motors faces 485 mil. yen fine over false fuel economy data
  2. 26 Jan 2017S. Korean prosecutors appeal "comfort women" defamation case acquittal
  3. 28 Jan 2017N. Korea likely to have restarted plutonium reactor: U.S. think tank
  4. 26 Jan 2017Japan court rejects suit over end of subsidies to Korean schools
  5. 27 Jan 2017M'bishi Motors faces 485 mil. yen fine over false fuel economy data

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete