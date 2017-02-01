U.S. vows to protect S. Korea from N. Korean threats

A top military officer of the United States on Wednesday vowed to protect South Korea from North Korean threats, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

During a phone conversation, U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford, told his South Korean counterpart, Gen. Lee Sun Jin, that the United States will continue to strengthen the two countries' alliance.

Meanwhile, Lee stressed the importance of implementing goals set by the first joint defense cooperation talks, known as the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group, held in Washington in December last year.