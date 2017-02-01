Baseball: Slow spring start will keep Otani off WBC mound

Shohei Otani will not throw for Samurai Japan in the upcoming World Baseball Classic due to fitness issues, the Nippon Ham Fighters ace said Tuesday, although he may still hit.

"I'm filled with regret," said Otani, who set Japan's speed record of 165 kilometers per hour (102.5 miles per hour) last season. "I would need to get a bit better."

"It (the national team) is somewhere you don't belong unless you're 100 percent fit. So the decision has been made not to pitch."