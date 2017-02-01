Close

Kyodo News

February 1, 2017

12:12 1 February 2017

FOCUS: Fear of irking Trump behind Abe's silence on "Muslim ban"

By Sophie Jackman
TOKYO, Jan. 31, Kyodo

While Japan's peers in Europe and elsewhere have voiced alarm over U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees, Tokyo has responded with near silence.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has eschewed any criticism of Friday's order, which barred nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days, halted the U.S. refugee program for 120 days and suspended indefinitely the intake of refugees from war-torn Syria.

Abe has said he is "not in a position to comment" on the move.

