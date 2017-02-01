Close

Kyodo News

February 1, 2017 13:54

13:08 1 February 2017

Abe to dangle possible infrastructure investment in talks with Trump

TOKYO, Feb. 1, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday he wants to tell U.S. President Donald Trump about how Japan can help in overcoming U.S. infrastructure deficiencies when the two meet next week.

The leaders' meeting in Washington on Feb. 10 comes amid concern about how Japanese firms will be able to maintain or expand their activities in the United States in the face of Trump's "America First" policy drive.

"I want to have a proper talk about how Japan could cooperate in the infrastructure construction that President Trump has identified (as being of importance)," Abe told a House of Representatives Budget Committee.

