Japan denies currency manipulation, rebuts Trump's forex rhetoric

Japan denied Wednesday U.S. President Donald Trump's accusation that Tokyo has been seeking to devalue the yen, saying that it is not manipulating the foreign exchange market.

Trump's remarks left Japanese authorities on guard against speculative yen-buying, prompting them to stress that the Bank of Japan's monetary policy is not aimed at devaluing the yen but rather pulling the economy out of chronic deflation.

"It's not true at all," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said of the new president's criticism. "Stability in currencies is important and we will continue to monitor carefully developments in the currency market."