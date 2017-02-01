Police ordered in 2006 to keep GPS use in investigations secret

The National Police Agency ordered local police in 2006 to keep the use of GPS tracking devices in investigations secret and not mention their use in case reports, police officials said Wednesday.

The revelation comes amid a flurry of civil cases over the legality of police using GPS devices to track suspects' movements without a court warrant. Courts have so far been divided over the issue.

An agency directive issued to prefectural police forces in June 2006 regarding operational guidelines on investigations using tracking devices said suspects should not be informed about the use of GPS devices during interrogations.