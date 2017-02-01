Close

Kyodo News

February 1, 2017 16:56

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:07 1 February 2017

Police ordered in 2006 to keep GPS use in investigations secret

TOKYO, Feb. 1, Kyodo

The National Police Agency ordered local police in 2006 to keep the use of GPS tracking devices in investigations secret and not mention their use in case reports, police officials said Wednesday.

The revelation comes amid a flurry of civil cases over the legality of police using GPS devices to track suspects' movements without a court warrant. Courts have so far been divided over the issue.

An agency directive issued to prefectural police forces in June 2006 regarding operational guidelines on investigations using tracking devices said suspects should not be informed about the use of GPS devices during interrogations.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Jan 2017M'bishi Motors faces 485 mil. yen fine over false fuel economy data
  2. 26 Jan 2017S. Korean prosecutors appeal "comfort women" defamation case acquittal
  3. 28 Jan 2017N. Korea likely to have restarted plutonium reactor: U.S. think tank
  4. 26 Jan 2017Japan court rejects suit over end of subsidies to Korean schools
  5. 27 Jan 2017M'bishi Motors faces 485 mil. yen fine over false fuel economy data

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete