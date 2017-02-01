Close

February 1, 2017 16:56

16:16 1 February 2017

Top court rejects request to omit arrest from web search results

TOKYO, Feb. 1, Kyodo

Japan's top court has dismissed a man's demand to remove news search results of his arrest for child prostitution from Google Inc.'s search engine.

"The deletion (of references to the charge) can be allowed only when the value of privacy protection significantly outweighs that of information disclosure," Kiyoko Okabe, court justice of the Supreme Court's Third Petty Bench said in what is the top court's first decision stating rigorous requirements are needed for the approval of such a request.

The top court dismissed the plaintiff's demand in the decision issued Tuesday.

