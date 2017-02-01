Japan denies currency manipulation, rebuts Trump's forex comments

Japan denied Wednesday U.S. President Donald Trump's accusation that Tokyo has been seeking to devalue the yen, saying that it is not manipulating the foreign exchange market.

Trump's remarks put Japanese authorities on guard against speculative yen-buying, prompting them to stress that the Bank of Japan's monetary policy is not aimed at devaluing the yen but rather pulling the economy out of chronic deflation.

The criticism that Japan is encouraging the yen to devalue is "not true," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a session of the House of Representatives Budget Committee.