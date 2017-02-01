Close

Kyodo News

February 1, 2017

16:22 1 February 2017

Former U.N. chief Ban Ki Moon rules out S. Korean presidential bid

SEOUL, Feb. 1, Kyodo

Former U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon on Wednesday announced he would not seek to become the next president of South Korea.

"I decided to give up my pure will to have a central role in achieving change in politics and achieving national unity," the 72-year-old told reporters at a press conference.

"I was deeply disappointed by some of the same old practices and narrow egoistic attitudes (in the political arena)," said Ban, who is also a former South Korean foreign minister.

