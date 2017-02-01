Japan OKs transplant of retinal cells grown from others' iPS

The government effectively approved Wednesday a plan for the world's first transplant of retinal cells grown from artificially derived stem cells of another individual to treat a patient suffering from a serious eye illness.

With the health ministry panel's green light for the operation, a team of doctors in Japan are preparing to perform the transplant using the so-called induced pluripotent stem cells in the early half of this year.

In contrast to transplants using cells from the patients themselves, experts believe those using iPS cells of another person would reduce costs and waiting time before cells become ready for transplantation.