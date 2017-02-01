Close

Kyodo News

February 1, 2017 23:00

21:30 1 February 2017

Soccer: Kiyotake beats transfer deadline to return to Cerezo

TOKYO, Feb. 1, Kyodo

Sevilla's Japan midfielder Hiroshi Kiyotake has re-signed with former club Cerezo Osaka, an official of the J-League first division side said Wednesday.

Cerezo team director Kiyoshi Okuma said Kiyotake will return on a full transfer as the winter transfer market closed Tuesday. Cerezo have been promoted to the J-League top flight for this season.

"I feel really happy," Kiyotake said in a statement. "I want to compete in a way that will demonstrate that I will get results without fail."

The 27-year-old will come back to Japan for the first time since the summer of 2012, when he left Cerezo for Nuremburg in the Bundesliga.

Kiyotake signed with Sevilla at the start of the season from German outfit Hannover, but has been limited to just four La Liga appearances. He has not played at all this year, his last game coming on Dec. 21 in the Copa del Ray.

Unable to work his way back into the team with Sevilla contending for the league title, just four points behind leaders Real Madrid, Kiyotake's days in Spain appeared to be numbered.

"I expect he can provide some of the firepower we lack since he's an attacking-minded player," manager Yoon Jong Hwan said.

Kiyotake will join up with the club on Feb. 4 in Miyazaki where Cerezo are training ahead of the upcoming season.

==Kyodo

