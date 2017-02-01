Top court rejects request to omit arrest from web search results

Japan's top court has dismissed a man's demand to order the removal of news search results of his arrest for child prostitution from Google Inc.'s search engine.

"The deletion (of references to the charge) can be allowed only when the value of privacy protection significantly outweighs that of information disclosure," Presiding Justice Kiyoko Okabe of the Supreme Court's Third Petty Bench said in what is the top court's first decision stipulating requirements for the approval of such a request.

The decision Tuesday was awaited as the Saitama District Court ruled in December 2015 that the man had a right to have his criminal record forgotten, while the Tokyo High Court last July overturned the decision, saying there was no such legally protected right.