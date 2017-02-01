Close

February 1, 2017 23:00

22:06 1 February 2017

FOCUS: Japan baffled by Trump's yen attack, but BOJ likely to stand pat

By Tomoyuki Tachikawa
TOKYO, Feb. 1, Kyodo

A sudden attack by U.S. President Donald Trump on Japan's currency policy has stunned Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who have been working hard for years to beat chronic deflation.

Apparently pursuing a weaker U.S. dollar to bolster the country's exports under his "America First" principle, Trump on Tuesday singled out Japan as a currency manipulator, lambasting it for intentionally pushing down the value of the yen.

Many analysts, however, say Japan is unlikely to change its policy stance as the government and central bank have pledged to achieve a 2 percent inflation goal as soon as possible under the "Abenomics" policy mix, centering on bold monetary easing and fiscal expansion.

  • Trump calls U.S. dollar "too strong," hints at weak-dollar policy
