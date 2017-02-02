U.N. chief urges U.S. to lift immigration ban

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday the United States should rescind President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban.

Speaking to journalists at the U.N. headquarters, Guterres said the ban is not an effective measure and should be lifted at an early date.

Trump's executive order, signed Friday, suspends the arrival of refugees for at least 120 days and bars visas for travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries for the next three months.

The order follows through on one of Trump's controversial campaign promises, to subject travelers from Muslim-majority states to strict screening as part of efforts to make America safe from "radical Islamic terrorists."

==Kyodo