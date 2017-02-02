Close

Kyodo News

February 2, 2017 2:02

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

01:55 2 February 2017

U.N. chief urges U.S. to lift immigration ban

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, Kyodo

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday the United States should rescind President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban.

Speaking to journalists at the U.N. headquarters, Guterres said the ban is not an effective measure and should be lifted at an early date.

Trump's executive order, signed Friday, suspends the arrival of refugees for at least 120 days and bars visas for travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries for the next three months.

The order follows through on one of Trump's controversial campaign promises, to subject travelers from Muslim-majority states to strict screening as part of efforts to make America safe from "radical Islamic terrorists."

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Jan 2017M'bishi Motors faces 485 mil. yen fine over false fuel economy data
  2. 28 Jan 2017N. Korea likely to have restarted plutonium reactor: U.S. think tank
  3. 27 Jan 2017M'bishi Motors faces 485 mil. yen fine over false fuel economy data
  4. 29 Jan 2017URGENT: NLD lawyer shot dead at Yangon airport after arrival
  5. 27 Jan 2017Man found guilty of selling restaurant chain's waste food in Japan

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete