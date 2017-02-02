URGENT: Japan, U.S. assembling ministerial dialogue team: source

The Japanese government and the administration of new U.S. President Donald Trump are planning to form a new framework for ministerial-level dialogue to coordinate on economic, trade and security policy, a Japan-U.S. diplomatic source said Wednesday.

With Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the helm, the forum will serve as a venue for repeated strategic talks between key ministers aimed at producing mutual benefit, the source said.

If realized, the framework will be the first of its kind between Japan and the United States covering this range of Cabinet portfolios, apparently reflecting the two governments' eagerness to address China's economic and military presence through policy.