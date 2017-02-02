U.S. Senate approves Tillerson as secretary of state

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee Rex Tillerson as secretary of state.

The upper chamber of Congress approved the nomination of Tillerson, a former chief executive of Exxon Mobil Corp. who is known for his close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a 56-43 vote.

The new U.S. chief diplomat is faced with a host of challenges such as the standoff between Russia and Ukraine, the civil war in Syria, China's assertiveness in the South and East China seas, and North Korea's development of nuclear weapons.