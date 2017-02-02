Close

Kyodo News

February 2, 2017

08:17 2 February 2017

FEATURE: Baseball: Ramirez learning his lessons the hard way

By Jim Allen
YOKOHAMA, Feb. 2, Kyodo

As a rookie manager a year ago, Alex Ramirez led the DeNA BayStars to the postseason for the first time in 18 years, but the skipper said recently that he had to learn some hard lessons along the way.

Although the final reviews were solid, Ramirez's premier did not get off to an auspicious start. On May 3, the BayStars were in last place with a 9-20-2 record.

The club was not scoring and Ramirez, the first foreign import with 2,000 hits in Nippon Professional Baseball, was frustrated.

