Close

Kyodo News

February 2, 2017 9:37

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

08:19 2 February 2017

New car sales in U.S. turn down in Jan., Toyota falls 11%

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, Kyodo

New car sales in the United States decreased 1.8 percent to 1,143,549 units in January, with those of Toyota Motor Corp. down 11.3 percent, data released by Autodata Corp. showed Wednesday.

The overall figure, the first decline in three months, came after U.S. auto sales hit a record high above the 17 million mark for the second consecutive year in 2015 and 2016.

Toyota sold 143,048 units for the first downturn in three months due to a slump in sales of its sedans. Its sales of sport-utility vehicles were robust, however, on the back of cheaper gasoline prices.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Jan 2017M'bishi Motors faces 485 mil. yen fine over false fuel economy data
  2. 28 Jan 2017N. Korea likely to have restarted plutonium reactor: U.S. think tank
  3. 27 Jan 2017M'bishi Motors faces 485 mil. yen fine over false fuel economy data
  4. 29 Jan 2017URGENT: NLD lawyer shot dead at Yangon airport after arrival
  5. 27 Jan 2017Man found guilty of selling restaurant chain's waste food in Japan

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete