New car sales in U.S. turn down in Jan., Toyota falls 11%

New car sales in the United States decreased 1.8 percent to 1,143,549 units in January, with those of Toyota Motor Corp. down 11.3 percent, data released by Autodata Corp. showed Wednesday.

The overall figure, the first decline in three months, came after U.S. auto sales hit a record high above the 17 million mark for the second consecutive year in 2015 and 2016.

Toyota sold 143,048 units for the first downturn in three months due to a slump in sales of its sedans. Its sales of sport-utility vehicles were robust, however, on the back of cheaper gasoline prices.