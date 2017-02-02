Japan's imports hurt ecosystems for 800 endangered species: survey

Japan's imports of foods, wood and other commodities affect 792 endangered species in various parts of the world, especially in Southeast Asia, according to a survey on Japanese consumer activities.

A cup of coffee using imported beans, for instance, may push leopards in Africa to the edge of extinction, showed the biodiversity footprint survey conducted by a group of researchers led by Keiichiro Kanemoto, an instructor at Shinshu University.

The survey tracked 15,000 different commodities coming into Japan to meet daily consumption needs, and analyzes the impact of those commodities on around 7,000 endangered species.