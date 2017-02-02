Close

Kyodo News

February 2, 2017 14:10

12:46 2 February 2017

Japan eyes use of public pension fund to invest in U.S. infrastructure

TOKYO, Feb. 2, Kyodo

Japan plans to use the country's public pension fund to invest in U.S. infrastructure development as part of its cooperation with the administration of new U.S. President Donald Trump, a Japanese government source said Thursday.

The infrastructure investment drive forms part of a wide-ranging policy package that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to present to Trump in a meeting in Washington on Feb. 10.

It is hoped the package will lead to the creation of several hundreds of thousands of jobs in the United States, in such projects as the development of artificial intelligence and robotics technologies, according to people familiar with the matter.

