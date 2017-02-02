Close

Kyodo News

February 2, 2017 14:10

12:54 2 February 2017

Japanese professor wins British engineering prize

LONDON, Feb. 2, Kyodo

A Japanese professor was among four researchers Wednesday to receive the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering for his contribution to the development of digital imaging sensors.

Nobukazu Teranishi, professor at Shizuoka University and the University of Hyogo, shares the 1 million pound prize with Eric Fossum and George Smith from the United States and Michael Tompsett from Britain.

Teranishi is the first Japanese winner of the biennial prize for technological innovation, which was first awarded in 2013.

