Dentsu Aegis Network to acquire Indonesia's top ad agency

Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd., a London-based multinational advertising and media company, has struck a deal to acquire Dwi Sapta Group, Indonesia's largest ad agency group, adding about 150 local brands to its list of global corporate clients.

Under the deal signed on Jan. 25, Dentsu Aegis, created by Japanese ad giant Dentsu Inc.'s acquisition of Aegis Group in 2013, will join forces with eight of Dwi Sapta's 11 member companies.

Dwi Sapta Group believes the move will strengthen its position in the international market, while Dentsu Aegis says it will enrich its corporate network synergies.