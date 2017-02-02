Japan not ruling out forex intervention as emergency step: Abe

Japan does not rule out stepping into the currency market as an emergency step, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday, days after U.S. President Donald Trump accused Japan of devaluing the yen.

Speaking at a session of the House of Representatives Budget Committee, Abe said, however, that no intervention in the currency market has been carried out under his administration, which was launched in December 2012.

"We don't rule it out. It's possible as an emergency response," Abe told the committee, referring to the possibility of a currency intervention.