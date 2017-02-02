U.S. defense chief arrives in S. Korea for 2-day visit

The United States' new Defense Secretary James Mattis arrived in South Korea on Thursday on the first leg of his first overseas trip, which will also take him to Japan, according to the U.S. Forces in South Korea.

While the U.S. command did not provide further details, Yonhap News Agency reported Mattis arrived at Osan Air Base on the outskirts of Seoul at around 12:30 and moved to the U.S. Forces Headquarters in Seoul.

Mattis received a briefing from Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of the U.S. Forces in South Korea, about the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, including threats from North Korea, such as the potential test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, Yonhap said.