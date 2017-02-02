Close

Kyodo News

February 2, 2017 15:41

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:55 2 February 2017

U.S. defense chief arrives in S. Korea for 2-day visit

SEOUL, Feb. 2, Kyodo

The United States' new Defense Secretary James Mattis arrived in South Korea on Thursday on the first leg of his first overseas trip, which will also take him to Japan, according to the U.S. Forces in South Korea.

While the U.S. command did not provide further details, Yonhap News Agency reported Mattis arrived at Osan Air Base on the outskirts of Seoul at around 12:30 and moved to the U.S. Forces Headquarters in Seoul.

Mattis received a briefing from Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of the U.S. Forces in South Korea, about the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, including threats from North Korea, such as the potential test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, Yonhap said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Jan 2017M'bishi Motors faces 485 mil. yen fine over false fuel economy data
  2. 28 Jan 2017N. Korea likely to have restarted plutonium reactor: U.S. think tank
  3. 27 Jan 2017M'bishi Motors faces 485 mil. yen fine over false fuel economy data
  4. 29 Jan 2017URGENT: NLD lawyer shot dead at Yangon airport after arrival
  5. 27 Jan 2017Man found guilty of selling restaurant chain's waste food in Japan

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete