Ex-nuclear plant worker seeks damages from TEPCO, Kyushu Electric

A former nuclear plant worker who helped to combat the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster sought a total of 59 million yen (around $524,000) in damages from plant operators for his subsequent suffering from leukemia at the first hearing of his trial at the Tokyo District Court on Thursday.

The 42-year-old man from Fukuoka Prefecture is the first to have been recognized by labor authorities with an illness linked to workplace radiation exposure after Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima Daiichi plant suffered meltdowns following the huge earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

Tokyo Electric, known as TEPCO, and Kyushu Electric Power Co., whose Genkai nuclear plant was also the plaintiff's workplace, asked the court to reject his claim, questioning the connection between his radiation exposure and leukemia.