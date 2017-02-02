Close

Kyodo News

February 2, 2017 15:41

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:26 2 February 2017

Ex-nuclear plant worker seeks damages from TEPCO, Kyushu Electric

TOKYO, Feb. 2, Kyodo

A former nuclear plant worker who helped to combat the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster sought a total of 59 million yen (around $524,000) in damages from plant operators for his subsequent suffering from leukemia at the first hearing of his trial at the Tokyo District Court on Thursday.

The 42-year-old man from Fukuoka Prefecture is the first to have been recognized by labor authorities with an illness linked to workplace radiation exposure after Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima Daiichi plant suffered meltdowns following the huge earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

Tokyo Electric, known as TEPCO, and Kyushu Electric Power Co., whose Genkai nuclear plant was also the plaintiff's workplace, asked the court to reject his claim, questioning the connection between his radiation exposure and leukemia.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Jan 2017M'bishi Motors faces 485 mil. yen fine over false fuel economy data
  2. 28 Jan 2017N. Korea likely to have restarted plutonium reactor: U.S. think tank
  3. 27 Jan 2017M'bishi Motors faces 485 mil. yen fine over false fuel economy data
  4. 29 Jan 2017URGENT: NLD lawyer shot dead at Yangon airport after arrival
  5. 27 Jan 2017Man found guilty of selling restaurant chain's waste food in Japan

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete