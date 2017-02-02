Close

Kyodo News

February 2, 2017 17:12

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:36 2 February 2017

2-meter hole found on grating beneath Fukushima Daiichi reactor

TOKYO, Feb. 2, Kyodo

A hole measuring 2 meters in diameter has been found on a metal grating beneath the No. 2 reactor's pressure vessel at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex, an image analysis by the plant operator showed Thursday.

The hole may have been caused by nuclear fuel that penetrated the reactor vessel as it overheated and melted due to the loss of reactor cooling functions after a powerful earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011, that hit Japan's northeast.

The analysis follows Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s discovery Monday of a black mass deposited on the same grating directly beneath the reactor vessel, possibly melted fuel from the reactor, which suffered a meltdown along with two other reactors.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Jan 2017M'bishi Motors faces 485 mil. yen fine over false fuel economy data
  2. 28 Jan 2017N. Korea likely to have restarted plutonium reactor: U.S. think tank
  3. 27 Jan 2017M'bishi Motors faces 485 mil. yen fine over false fuel economy data
  4. 29 Jan 2017URGENT: NLD lawyer shot dead at Yangon airport after arrival
  5. 27 Jan 2017Man found guilty of selling restaurant chain's waste food in Japan

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete