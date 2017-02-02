Baseball: Hope remains for Otani's WBC participation as hitter

Shohei Otani took batting practice on the opening day of spring training Wednesday a day after announcing that he will not pitch for Japan in the upcoming World Baseball Classic due to a right ankle injury.

For the first time since he flew into Arizona with his Nippon Ham Fighters teammates on Saturday, Otani swung his bat as he worked on tee hitting drills for over 30 minutes at an indoor field, keeping alive hopes of his remaining on the WBC roster as a hitter.

"I knew that in the worst case scenario this (not being able to throw in the WBC) would happen. It's not going to affect me mentally," Otani said.

The 22-year-old two-way talent said the base-running injury, sustained last October during the Japan Series, will not improve dramatically overnight, and the intensity of his training will depend on how his ankle feels.

"If he can't run properly, he can't play baseball," Fighters manager Hideki Kuriyama said. "He needs to build up his lower body well."

Otani said he has been communicating with Samurai Japan batting coach Atsunori Inaba, but the decision making can be complicated as the Pacific League MVP in 2016, who also won the league's Best Nine Awards for both pitcher and designated hitter, knows it could put his career on the line.

"There is risk of my preparations as a pitcher being delayed if I'm going to take part (in the WBC) as a hitter," he said.

Japan's first WBC game is March 7 in Tokyo against Cuba, for which Otani was tentatively scheduled to start, but Inaba said the youngster's bat would be a plus for Samurai Japan.

"We certainly need him as a hitter," Inaba said. "But I don't know whether it's best for him to play or best to pull out rather than overdo it."

