Close

Kyodo News

February 3, 2017 6:15

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:06 2 February 2017

Baseball: Hope remains for Otani's WBC participation as hitter

PEORIA, Arizona, Feb. 2, Kyodo

Shohei Otani took batting practice on the opening day of spring training Wednesday a day after announcing that he will not pitch for Japan in the upcoming World Baseball Classic due to a right ankle injury.

For the first time since he flew into Arizona with his Nippon Ham Fighters teammates on Saturday, Otani swung his bat as he worked on tee hitting drills for over 30 minutes at an indoor field, keeping alive hopes of his remaining on the WBC roster as a hitter.

"I knew that in the worst case scenario this (not being able to throw in the WBC) would happen. It's not going to affect me mentally," Otani said.

The 22-year-old two-way talent said the base-running injury, sustained last October during the Japan Series, will not improve dramatically overnight, and the intensity of his training will depend on how his ankle feels.

"If he can't run properly, he can't play baseball," Fighters manager Hideki Kuriyama said. "He needs to build up his lower body well."

Otani said he has been communicating with Samurai Japan batting coach Atsunori Inaba, but the decision making can be complicated as the Pacific League MVP in 2016, who also won the league's Best Nine Awards for both pitcher and designated hitter, knows it could put his career on the line.

"There is risk of my preparations as a pitcher being delayed if I'm going to take part (in the WBC) as a hitter," he said.

Japan's first WBC game is March 7 in Tokyo against Cuba, for which Otani was tentatively scheduled to start, but Inaba said the youngster's bat would be a plus for Samurai Japan.

"We certainly need him as a hitter," Inaba said. "But I don't know whether it's best for him to play or best to pull out rather than overdo it."

==Kyodo

  • Baseball: Otani not to pitch in WBC
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Jan 2017N. Korea likely to have restarted plutonium reactor: U.S. think tank
  2. 29 Jan 2017URGENT: NLD lawyer shot dead at Yangon airport after arrival
  3. 28 Jan 2017Japanese morning newspaper headlines
  4. 28 Jan 2017Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  5. 1 Feb 2017Duterte asks China to help patrol piracy-prone southern waters

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete