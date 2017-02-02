Close

Kyodo News

February 3, 2017 6:16

19:20 2 February 2017

M'bishi Heavy eyes spinning off entire commercial shipbuilding unit

TOKYO, Feb. 2, Kyodo

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. said Thursday it is considering spinning off its entire commercial shipbuilding business as it struggles under the ballooning cost of cruise ship building.

The spinoff, which could be implemented as early as July, will include not just the unit's design division but its manufacturing division, President Shunichi Miyanaga said at a press conference announcing the company's earnings results.

The heavy machinery maker is also facing a soaring passenger-jet development cost.

