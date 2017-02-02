Close

Kyodo News

February 3, 2017 6:16

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:02 2 February 2017

Over 100 injured in Japanese-owned factory in Philippines

MANILA, Feb. 2, Kyodo

Over 100 people including two Japanese were injured in a fire that started Wednesday evening at a Japanese-owned factory located in an export processing zone in Cavite province, south of Manila, police said Thursday.

The fire broke out around 6:15 p.m. at the House Technology Industries factory, which produces housing materials for export to Japan.

Police Supt. Janet Arinabo, Cavite police information officer, told Kyodo News that 104 were injured and brought to two nearby hospitals.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Jan 2017N. Korea likely to have restarted plutonium reactor: U.S. think tank
  2. 29 Jan 2017URGENT: NLD lawyer shot dead at Yangon airport after arrival
  3. 28 Jan 2017Japanese morning newspaper headlines
  4. 28 Jan 2017Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  5. 1 Feb 2017Duterte asks China to help patrol piracy-prone southern waters

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete