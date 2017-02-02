Over 100 injured in Japanese-owned factory in Philippines

Over 100 people including two Japanese were injured in a fire that started Wednesday evening at a Japanese-owned factory located in an export processing zone in Cavite province, south of Manila, police said Thursday.

The fire broke out around 6:15 p.m. at the House Technology Industries factory, which produces housing materials for export to Japan.

Police Supt. Janet Arinabo, Cavite police information officer, told Kyodo News that 104 were injured and brought to two nearby hospitals.