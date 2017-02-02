Close

Kyodo News

February 3, 2017 6:15

20:05 2 February 2017

Olympics: Tokyo Organizers appeal to embattled golf venue over reform

TOKYO, Feb. 2, Kyodo

Tokyo Olympic organizers appealed to the venue of the 2020 games golf events on Thursday, formally asking Kasumigaseki Golf Club to reform its membership policies regarding women.

Toshiro Muto, the chief executive officer of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee revealed he sent a letter to the club in neighboring Saitama Prefecture, asking it to change club regulations. Women are not allowed to become regular members of the club or use the course on Sundays, a situation that sparked criticism from Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike.

The letter was sent in the name of the organizing committee, the Japanese Olympic Committee, the International Golf Federation, and the Japan Golf association.

