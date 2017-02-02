Close

Kyodo News

February 3, 2017 6:15

20:44 2 February 2017

Rugby: Japan to begin Asia championship defense on April 22

TOKYO, Feb. 2, Kyodo

The Brave Blossoms will begin the defense of their Asia crown on April 22 against South Korea in Incheon, the Japan Rugby Football Union announced Thursday.

Due to the numerous Super Rugby commitments of regular national team members, the Japan squad is expected to be made up of Sunwolves players who are excluded from the team's traveling squad and young, less experienced players.

Japan will then host South Korea and Hong Kong at Tokyo's Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground on April 29 and May 6, respectively. The Brave Blossoms will complete their campaign in Hong Kong on May 13.

Hong Kong and South Korea will complete the tournament with games in Incheon on May 27 and Hong Kong on June 3.

==Kyodo

