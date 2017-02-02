Gov't mulls setting minimum marriage age at 18 for both genders

The government is considering setting the minimum marriage age at 18 for both genders, scrapping a provision introduced shortly after World War II that allows 16-year-old girls to get married, a government source said Thursday.

The government is considering including a provision for the unified minimum marriage age in a bill to revise the Civil Code that would also see the age of adulthood lowered to 18 from 20, the source said.

Under the current Civil Code, parental consent is required for any marriages in which the parties are under 20.