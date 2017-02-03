Close

Kyodo News

February 3, 2017

06:08 3 February 2017

Trump eager to start NAFTA renegotiations with Mexico, Canada

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, Kyodo

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday reasserted his willingness to begin renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada in a bid to transform it into a "fair" deal.

"I have very serious concerns about NAFTA," he said when he met with bipartisan lawmakers at the White House. "NAFTA has been a catastrophe for our country. It's been a catastrophe for our workers and our jobs and our companies."

"I want to change it. And maybe we do it -- maybe we do a new NAFTA and we put an extra 'F' in the term NAFTA...for free and fair trade, because it's very unfair," he said, adding that Wilbur Ross, his pick for commerce secretary, will lead the negotiations.

