Video Advisory (Feb. 3) Room of State Guest House opens to public

Room of State Guest House opens to public

-- People visit the most prestigious room "Asahi no Ma" of the State Guest House, Akasaka Palace, in Tokyo on Feb. 2, 2017. The room for distinguished guests including leaders from other countries will open through Feb. 14, before closing for refurbishment for about two years.

