February 3, 2017 10:20

08:53 3 February 2017

Video Advisory (Feb. 3) Room of State Guest House opens to public

TOKYO, Feb. 3, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Room of State Guest House opens to public

-- People visit the most prestigious room "Asahi no Ma" of the State Guest House, Akasaka Palace, in Tokyo on Feb. 2, 2017. The room for distinguished guests including leaders from other countries will open through Feb. 14, before closing for refurbishment for about two years.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15813/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

