Okinawa governor hopes Trump will change U.S. policy on Futenma

Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga expressed hope Thursday that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump will adopt a new policy toward U.S. military bases in Japan's southernmost prefecture.

Referring to drastic changes Trump has made since taking office on Jan. 20, Onaga said in a speech in Washington he hopes the new president will take U.S. policy on bases, including the controversial relocation of the Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, in "a better direction."

The bilateral policy concerning Okinawa has remained constant under previous Japanese and U.S. governments, leaving the island prefecture "full of bases," Onaga told the Sigur Center for Asian Studies at George Washington University.