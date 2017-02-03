09:07 3 February 2017
U.S. to slap fresh sanctions on Iran over missile test
WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, Kyodo
The United States is set to impose fresh sanctions on Iran as early as Friday over the Middle East nation's recent ballistic missile test, U.S. media reported Thursday.
If implemented, it would be the first U.S. action against Tehran since U.S. President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20.
Quoting two administration officials, NBC News said the new sanctions are in response to the continuous terrorist activity of Iran and repeated ballistic missile tests.
