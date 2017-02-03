S. Korea, U.S. begin defense ministers' talks

The United States' new Defense Secretary James Mattis and South Korean Defense Minister Han Min Koo began talks Friday, focused on assessing North Korea's nuclear weapon and missile threats, discussing joint responses to any provocations and exploring ways to further strengthen their bilateral alliance.

Mattis, a retired four-star Marine general, arrived in Seoul on Thursday for a two-day visit on the first leg of his first overseas trip that will also take him to Japan.

On Thursday, Mattis met with Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo Ahn and also Kim Kwan Jin, head of the National Security Office at the presidential office.