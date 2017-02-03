Close

Kyodo News

February 3, 2017 12:13

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:38 3 February 2017

U.S. to slap fresh sanctions on Iran over missile test

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, Kyodo

The United States is set to impose fresh sanctions on Iran as early as Friday over the Middle East nation's recent ballistic missile test, U.S. media reported Thursday.

In a move aimed at establishing a hard-line stance towards Tehran, U.S. President Donald Trump did not rule out the possibility of military action against the country. "Nothing is off the table," he told reporters the same day.

If implemented, the envisaged sanctions would be the first U.S. action against Iran since Trump took office on Jan. 20.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Jan 2017N. Korea likely to have restarted plutonium reactor: U.S. think tank
  2. 29 Jan 2017URGENT: NLD lawyer shot dead at Yangon airport after arrival
  3. 28 Jan 2017Japanese morning newspaper headlines
  4. 28 Jan 2017Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  5. 1 Feb 2017Duterte asks China to help patrol piracy-prone southern waters

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete