U.S. to slap fresh sanctions on Iran over missile test

The United States is set to impose fresh sanctions on Iran as early as Friday over the Middle East nation's recent ballistic missile test, U.S. media reported Thursday.

In a move aimed at establishing a hard-line stance towards Tehran, U.S. President Donald Trump did not rule out the possibility of military action against the country. "Nothing is off the table," he told reporters the same day.

If implemented, the envisaged sanctions would be the first U.S. action against Iran since Trump took office on Jan. 20.