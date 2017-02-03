BOJ confident current aggressive monetary easing effective: minutes

The Bank of Japan appears likely to stick with aggressive monetary easing in pursuit of its 2 percent inflation goal, the minutes from its December board meeting showed Friday, with board members in agreement about the effectiveness of the current strategy.

The minutes of the two-day policy meeting through Dec. 20 were released days after U.S. President Donald Trump singled out Japan as a currency manipulator, apparently lambasting the BOJ for trying to devalue the yen by easing its monetary grip drastically. The president's statement sparked speculation that the bank may be pressured to change the currency policy.

Many BOJ board members shared the view that the bank's massive asset purchases and its new "yield curve control" policy launched in September, designed to keep the targeted 10-year Japanese government debt yield at around zero percent, were "functioning as intended," the minutes said.