FEATURE: Photo collection captures memories of persecuted Yazidis

Memories of the Yazidis, an ethno-religious minority living mainly in the Shingal mountains in the northwest of Iraq, are preserved in a newly published photo collection, after they fled their homeland following an invasion by the Islamic State in August 2014.

A toy, a shoe and a spoon -- all of which were abandoned along the escape routes -- "showed me that the Yazidis had led just an ordinary life as we do," said Noriko Hayashi, a Tokyo-based freelance photographer. "I want to tell it to the world through these items."

Her photos of these articles appear in "The Prayer of the Yazidis," published by Akaaka Art Publishing Inc. in Kyoto.