Close

Kyodo News

February 3, 2017 14:01

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:26 3 February 2017

FEATURE: Photo collection captures memories of persecuted Yazidis

By Keiji Hirano
TOKYO, Feb. 3, Kyodo

Memories of the Yazidis, an ethno-religious minority living mainly in the Shingal mountains in the northwest of Iraq, are preserved in a newly published photo collection, after they fled their homeland following an invasion by the Islamic State in August 2014.

A toy, a shoe and a spoon -- all of which were abandoned along the escape routes -- "showed me that the Yazidis had led just an ordinary life as we do," said Noriko Hayashi, a Tokyo-based freelance photographer. "I want to tell it to the world through these items."

Her photos of these articles appear in "The Prayer of the Yazidis," published by Akaaka Art Publishing Inc. in Kyoto.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Photo collection captures memories of Yazidis
  • Photo collection captures memories of persecuted Yazidis
  • Photo collection captures memories of persecuted Yazidis
  • Photo collection captures memories of persecuted Yazidis
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Jan 2017N. Korea likely to have restarted plutonium reactor: U.S. think tank
  2. 29 Jan 2017URGENT: NLD lawyer shot dead at Yangon airport after arrival
  3. 28 Jan 2017Japanese morning newspaper headlines
  4. 28 Jan 2017Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  5. 1 Feb 2017Duterte asks China to help patrol piracy-prone southern waters

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete